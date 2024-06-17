“Osimhen must apologise… or be banned from the national team!”- Nigerian legend Idah Peterside

Peterside said: “It’s quite shocking that a player of that calibre has no control …can just go and rant as he wills. He is now a superstar.

A whole lot of people are looking up to him. I want to address this matter not just to Osimhen but to some of these younger players that think that playing for Nigeria is forever. One of these days you’ll stop. We’ve seen stars, superstars, megastars come and go.

The biggest of them we’ve seen them from the time of Christian Chukwu …name them. We saw the Jay Jays , the Amokachis,…I think it is time these young men stop the insult. You know people that have played for this country and given their lives you may not have seen them. I’ll say this; no present English player will insult any of their superstars , people like Allan Shearer or Michael Owen. They hold them in high esteem.

This nonsense must stop. We need to begin to show respect, show real respect to people that have served this nation. To people like Osimhen and the young ones coming up, you need to have self control. You need to know what to do, how to do it and when to do it.

People have gone before you. We’ve seen stubborn ones, crazy ones. We’ve seen very talented ones and those that have failed with time because they could not control themselves, because they were indisciplined. You’ll never play forever.

Therefore, I want to speak especially to Victor. You need to come out and apologise for the things you said to Finidi. Finidi George is Finidi George. My goodness gracious! Finidi George is a legend.

You don’t just wag your mouth and say things…If you have issues with the young man call him, pick up the phone and call him.



That’s what responsible people do. You’ve just shown a bit of irresponsibility and that’s unexpected of you. I think the NFF should call Victor Osimhen and ask him to apologise. He must apologise. He has to apologise for ranting…for just saying things.

Our national team is sacred. Days that we wore this thing we respected it and people that wore it before us. He’s not the first neither will he be the last. He should come out and apologise to former footballers, to the NFF, to Finidi and to Nigeria. I think action should be taken or he should be banned from playing for the national team.”