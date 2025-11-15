Our planes sometimes stray into Zimbabwe, but they are friendly, Hichilema tells Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has apologised to his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa for instances where Zambian aircraft conducting mineral surveys have accidentally crossed into Zimbabwean airspace.

President Hichilema assured that the flights are friendly and part of efforts to develop the country’s natural resources.

Speaking during the Bi-National Commission meeting with President Mnangagwa yesterday, President Hichilema said Zambia has started a high-resolution geophysical mapping exercise covering the entire 752,000 square kilometers of the country.

The survey aims to identify mineral deposits and other resources that can drive economic growth.

The Head of State explained that some mineral veins extend across the border into Zimbabwe, while some Zimbabwean minerals also appear in Zambian territory.

The President this presents an opportunity for the two countries to cooperate in managing and exploiting these resources for the benefit of both economies.

President Hichilema assured that the mapping flights are not a threat and are being carried out purely for development purposes.

“I want to apologize that sometimes, you see [our] airplanes straying into Zimbabwe territory. They are friendly planes,” President Hichilema said.

“Just to let you know, Mr. President, we are doing a high-resolution geophysical mapping.”

He further called on Zambia and Zimbabwe to work together to ensure that the shared mineral wealth is harnessed effectively to support social services in both countries.

By George Musonda

Kalemba November 15, 2025