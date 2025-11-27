OUR PRESIDENT ALWAYS CLAIMS THAT WE HATE HIM: LET’S UNDERSTAND HIS PROBLEM, HE MAY NEED OUR HELP, COLLECTIVELY- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

OUR PRESIDENT ALWAYS CLAIMS THAT WE HATE HIM: LET’S UNDERSTAND HIS PROBLEM, HE MAY NEED OUR HELP, COLLECTIVELY

Both as a leader of leading political party in opposition as well as Head of State of the Republic of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has constantly claimed publicly that Zambians hate him. He says he does not know what he has done to us Zambians to deserve such hate, which claims is venom that one can even touch.





Initially, the claim of hate was not physical. Now he claims the hate has become physical, since he says one can even touch it.



Instead of rebuking him, lets first understand his problem. May be, that can help us help him.





To start with, lets understand the sort of people who constantly claim they are hated. A person who constantly claims they are hated by others might be described using several terms, depending on the underlying reasons for their beliefs.





Common descriptions include:



Paranoid: This term describes someone who exhibits a persistent, irrational suspicion and mistrust of others, believing they are being persecuted or hated without evidence. Is he just paranoid?





A malcontent: This person is perpetually dissatisfied and complains frequently, often believing they are unfairly targeted or disliked. Is he just a malcontent?



A drama queen/king: This informal expression is used for someone who exaggerates situations, often to seek attention or sympathy, by making their personal struggles (like being “hated”) seem more severe than they are. Is he just a drama king?





In a psychological context, constantly feeling hated could be a symptom of:



Persecutory delusions: A fixed, false belief that one is being targeted, harmed, or hated by others. Is he just suffering from persecutory delusions?





Paranoid personality disorder (PPD): A chronic condition characterized by pervasive distrust and suspicion of others’ motives, interpreting their actions as malicious. Is he just suffering from PPD?





Borderline personality disorder (BPD): Individuals with BPD often experience intense emotional shifts and may interpret social interactions negatively, sometimes believing people hate them due to their fear of abandonment. Is he just suffering from BPD?





While these terms describe the behaviour, if the feeling is persistent and significantly affects the person’s daily life, it might indicate a deeper psychological issue requiring professional help.





So, instead of rebuking or making fun of his constant claim of being hated, it is important we understand his underlying problem. May be, that way, we could collectively help him. After all, as President of the Republic of Zambia, he is constitutionally entitled to our resources, financial and otherwise.