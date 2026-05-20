OUTRAGE IN DUBLIN AFTER DEATH OF CONGOLESE MAN DURING RESTRAINT INCIDENT





35-year-old reportedly lost his life in after being restrained by private security guards following an alleged shoplifting incident — sparking widespread anger and demands for accountability.





Videos circulating online appear to show Yves pinned to the ground while bystanders shouted for those restraining him to stop. The disturbing footage has drawn comparisons online to past restraint-related deaths that triggered global debates around excessive force and public safety.





Many people are now questioning why such force was allegedly used by civilians over a non-violent theft allegation, with growing calls for transparency, proper investigation, and accountability.





A vigil for Yves Sakila is expected to take place on Henry Street in Dublin, where members of the Congolese community, anti-racism groups, and supporters will gather to mourn his death and demand answers.



“No one deserves to die over an allegation.”



📹: @leon_diop_