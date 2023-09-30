OVER 1000 ZAMBIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE RECRUITS PASS- OUT IN KAOMA

September 29, 2023

KAOMA- Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon officiated 1017 Zambia Correctional Service warders and Wardresses recruits who completed their training at Nyango Training Institute in Kaoma of Western Province.

In addressing the new officers President Hakainde stated that there is need to help those that are in various detentions to realise that being in jail does not mean the end of life and also that anyone is a potential customer of detention facilities, and therefore when such a one is placed under their custody, they must ensure safety of such citizens.

“We have been to these detentions before and drew a lot of lessons, among them the need to modernise these facilities so that they can be more habitable,” he Said.

And Commissioner General, Fredrick Chilukutu thanked the President for the support being given to the facility and urged security wings to participate in agriculture to increase mealie-meal production.

Meanwhile Nyango Training Centre commander, DCP James Nkoloma said Nyango training Centre received 1025 recruits but of that number 8 were dismissed due to indiscipline.

The recuits started their training on 16th December, 2022 will finally become the Second newest officers in the County after department of Immigration graduated 347 Immigration Assistant on Wednesday 27th September, 2023.