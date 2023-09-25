Over 15 Zambian Human Rights Lawyers In Support Of Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila’s Position On The Rights Of Gay Persons In Zambia

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
MUMBA MALILA MUST VACATE HIS OFFICE AND JOIN THESE LAWYERS FOR ZAMBIA TO HAVE A FAIR AND JUST JUDICIARY THAT WILL UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION
There is a well-known scheme in Africa where international promoters of gay rights use court processes and court judgements to decriminalise homosexuality as it is recognised that amendments can never pass through normal legislative processes.
These promoters may have found a suitable person in Mumba Malila to promote this agenda.
It is for this reason that Chief Justice Mumba Malila SC must vacate his office so that he doesn’t pollute the Judiciary with his views or influence on this nefarious agenda.
Below is a statement from a few lawyers supporting gay rights and Hon. Mumba Malila.
Legal PractitionerJoint Statement by Zambian Human Rights Lawyers in Support of Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila SC’s position on the Rights of Gay Persons in Zambia
1.Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, University of Zambia
2. Ms. Linda Kasonde, Chapter One Foundation
3. Mr. Josiah Kalala, Chapter One Foundation
4. Prof. Evance Kalula, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town
5. Dr. Chanda Chungu, University of Zambia
6. Ms. Gracious Miti, University of Zambia
7. Mr. James Kayula, University of Zambia
8. Mrs. Chipo Mushota Nkhata, University of Zambia
9. Dr. Misozi Lwatula, University of Zambia
10. Mr. Bright Kaluba, Legal Practitioner
11. Mr. Daniel Libati, Legal Practitioner
12. Ms. Susan Clayton, Legal Practitioner
13. Mr. Landilani Banda, University of Zambia
14. Mr. Alfred Mumba, Legal Practitioner
15. Mr. Kangwa Chishimba, Legal Practitioner
16. Ms. Kafula Mwangilwa Kasonde, Legal Practitioner
17. Mr. Chilambe Mpanga, Legal Practitioner
18. Ms. Jean Couvaras,
We, the undersigned human rights lawyers, write to express our solidarity with Chief Justice Mumba Malila who has come under extensive attack following his remarks about the need to respect the human rights of gay
people in Zambia.
On 22nd September 2023, Justice Malila delivered a public lecture at the University of Zambia as part of the events to mark the Silver Jubilee of the Supreme Court.
During the lecture, he was asked a specific question about his view on the rights of gay people considering the national debate on the same.
It was in this context that he shared his view that it is
absolutely wrong to discriminate against gay persons and that they should not be afforded less rights as they do not lose their humanity by virtue of their sexuality.
Following this statement, News Diggers published a front-page story “Respect Gay Rights-Chief Justice” and an editorial “Chief Justice Malila’s defence of gay rights is confusing”, in which they criticize the Chief Justice.
This has been followed by several statements on social media calling for the Chief Justice to vacate his office for expressing such a view.
As lawyers with an interest in human rights, we support the Chief Justice’s view that gay people are entitled to all rights provided in the Constitution.
These include freedoms of expression, assembly, and association, privacy, equality and dignity. These fundamental freedoms are enjoyed by all people, grounded on the principle of equality and non-discrimination, and elevated above the capricious whims of the majority.
Therefore, gay people do not
enjoy these rights as a gift from the majority but rather by virtue of being human.
A few case examples can illustrate this point. The People v Paul Kasonkomona (2014) dealt with the prosecution of an activist for soliciting for immoral purposes, following his TV appearance where he urged decriminalization of homosexuality in Zambia.
Justice JZ Mulongoti, in the High Court, held that “the respondent’s conduct of participating in a debate advocating for gay
rights did not amount to soliciting for immoral purposes” and that “the respondent was exercising his right to freedom of expression …”.
The same approach was taken in Uganda in Kasha Jacqueline and others v Rolling Stone Ltd and Giles Muhame (2010), when a newspaper published a list of suspected gay people and their residential addresses as means of stigmatizing homosexuals in the country.
The Ugandan High Court
considered this as a violation of the dignity and privacy of gay people.
In light of these judicial precedents and our own Constitution, we believe the
Chief Justice simply stated the current position of constitutional rights in Zambia, echoing the basis on which rights are celebrated and enjoyed everywhere in the world.
Their children will be homosexuals too.
We as a krishian neshen are certified hypocrites.
Jesus mingled and actually sought the outcasts in society so that he could show them the way. Demonising human beings because of a bedroom preference won’t take us anywhere. Zambia has numerous citizens who are secretly gay and lesbians in orientation. Stigmatising and demonising these people does not bring any closer to God.
This country does not belong to a few legal practitioners only
Two grown ups male human beings decide to enjoy each other WILLINGLY. Here , we are not talking about a grown-up forcing an underage or an animal ( bestiality). Where’s the issue really?
On 5 February 2023 whilst visiting South Sudan Pope Francis denounced the criminalisation of homosextality. In his words the pope said such laws are a SIN . If Christ were to speak today what will he say? Will he embrace homosexuals or cast them away?
Sure, sure. Does it mean to show that you are educated, you have to deny the way you are? This habit is detrimental to society. It is like killing females or males in a society such that population is exterminated gradually or radically? Does it mean these lawyers don’t know the different functions on a human being whereby they cannot tell the differences between reproductive and excretory systems? I believe urine and faecal matters have different outlets to those of child birth and males sex organs. Confusing the back side and making it a reproductive with related challenges may NOTbe wise. IF IN DOUBT, PLEASE LAWYERS ASK SMALL CHILDREN AND WILL TELL YOU THE TRUTH.
THE REAL QUESTION IS? HOW MUCH WILL BE PAID TO THESE LWAYERS FOR CONFUSING AND TRYING TO IMPOSE ON SOCIETY BARBARIC BEHAVIOUR – NOT EVEN INTERTAINED BY ANIMALS?
The lawyers are talking about the law in the constitution of Zambia, not how they feel about the issue. Even the president can’t say anything different from that. Here they are not saying homosexuality is allowed in Zambia coz the law doesn’t permit so.
Let’s learn to read and understand things as they are presented to us.
Go and hang !!
Even convicted criminals have human rights. The accused in court have human rights. These rights are due to the fact of being human. I expect every lawyer to defend the Chief Justice although not everyone can have the courage to say it openly.
Amafi
Ayobe.
I wonder if the lawyers and the chief justice are GAY or of any of thier children are gay.
If UPND goes this way then HH is a one term president and will go down in history to be worse than Lungu.
LGBT is a Western disease and all the gays should immigrate to the West. Leave us to our moral values.
Show me where this is accepted in the Bible