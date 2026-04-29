OVER 204,000 SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST MEMBERS REPORTED MISSING IN LOCAL CHURCH’S REGISTERS FOR 2025



The latest 2026 annual statistics released by the Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research at the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventists have revealed that 204,222 members have reportedly gone missing in 2025, a significant increase from 181,663 in 2024.





The statistics compiled as part of the 2026 Annual Statistical Report show a 22,559 rise in the number of missing members. The report provides detailed figures from 13 Divisions and the territories attached to the General Conference, showing a clear picture of where membership loss is most pronounced.





The South American Division has seen the largest increase in missing members, with figures climbing from 83,320 in 2024 to 100,710 in 2025, representing an increase of 17,390 members going missing in the church register.





Similarly, the Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID) experienced a rise from 20,710 missing members in 2024 to 32,953 in 2025. The Southern Asia-Pacific Division also reported an increase, with missing members growing from 2,696 to 6,276 in 2025.





The East-Central Africa Division, in contrast, reported a decrease in missing members, falling from 11,624 in 2024 to 7,449 in 2025, which could indicate improvements in membership tracking, robust nurturing efforts,or other demographic factors.





The 2026 report shows that while some regions have seen reductions in missing members, the overall global increase raises concerns over retention and the effectiveness of member nurturing initiatives.





It is important for all church members to consider implementing new strategies alongside traditional methods in order to improve member retention. With digital tools at our disposal, these should be efficiently utilised to enhance constant engagement and communication among our members. May the merciful Lord bless our efforts and influence. May He bless our church.





MISSING MEMBERS FOR 2025 BY DIVISION:



1. South American Division: 100,710

2. Inter-American Division: 34,609

3. Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division: 32,953

4. South Pacific Division: 8,273

5. East-Central Africa Division: 7,449

6. Southern Asia-Pacific Division: 6,276

7. Southern Asia Division: 5,858

8. North American Division: 4,012

9. West-Central Africa Division: 2,585

10. Inter-European Division: 578

11. Trans-European Division: 278

12. Northern Asia-Pacific Division: 244

13. Euro-Asia Division: 217





Territories attached to the General Conference:



1. Ukrainian Union Conference: 148

2. Israel Field: 21

3. Middle East and North Africa Union Mission: 8

4. Chinese Union Mission: 3



Total Missing Members in 2025: 204,222



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References:



1. Download: 2026 Annual Statistical Report, New Series, Volume 8



https://documents.adventistarchives.org/Statistics/ASR/ASR2026A.pdf



2. Download: 2025 Annual Statistical Report New Series, Volume 7



https://documents.adventistarchives.org/Statistics/ASR/ASR2025A.pdf



Disclaimer:



The views expressed in this article are solely mine and do not represent any church organisation with which I am affiliated.



Photos: Adventist Church Facebook Pages



By Innocent Siachitoba

Researcher