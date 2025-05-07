OVER 39 STAFF HOUSES CONSTRUCTED USING CDF IN MONGU SINCE 2022



The enhanced Constituency Development Fund is steadily transforming the lives of local people in various communities.





In Mongu, over 30 staff houses have been constructed since the introduction of the expanded CDF in 2022. A combination of low and high cost, the staff houses which come with running water have given the workers some form of motivation while significantly reducing the challenge of accommodation especially among health workers





Accommodation for members of staff in rural schools and health facilities has greatly been boosted, thanks to the CDF.



Health workers and teachers alike are witnessing this transformative change for the very first time.





Indeed, CDF deliverables are visible. It is a game changer!!!



MMC PR Unit



Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development-Zambia

Presidential Delivery Unit Zambia