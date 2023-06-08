OVER 50 MAKESHIFTS DEMOLISHED IN NEW KASAMA

Thursday June 8, 2023

Lusaka City Council has brought down over fifty makeshift structures that were put illegally in New Kasama residential area.

The Department of city planning working with the council police decided to demolish the structures after a group of plot owners called Home Owners Association New Kasama wrote to the Local Authority requesting for the removal of the said ramshackles.

Our officers from Lusaka City Council made several attempts advising and asking the owners of the makeshift structures to remove them, but paid a deaf ear prompting the Local Authority to move in and demolish.

The Home Owners Association New Kasama have their own settlement plan which they follow when building houses and putting up of the makeshift structures in the area is not part of the plan.

The Local Authority also learnt that the same structures were being used in commiting criminal activities that caused fear among the people of New Kasama.

This should serve as a lesson to other residents who have a tendency of not following caution from the Council Officers.

We wish to remind members of the public to always abide to the Council’s guidance in maintaining law and order for them not to be found in conflict with the law.

LCC will not hesitate to demolish any unplanned structure in the city as it ensures to promote sanity ,cleanliness and order in the city.

Issued by : The Public Relations Unit