OVER 500 PF MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND

OVER 500 PF, EF MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND

August 12, 2023

Over 500 members from the opposition PF and Economic Front in Chawama Constituency have defected to the ruling UPND.

The defectors include PF Chawama Constituency Vice Secretary Author Banda, former PF Chawama Constituency Vice Chairman Capson Mwanza, Gladies Matepeta, PF Chawama Constituency Coordinator and Obama Namushi, Economic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson were among the over 500 defectors.

UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA was at hand to welcome the defectors at a public meeting in Chawama Constituency this morning.

Receiving the defectors, Mr. Imenda charged that the opposition PF wants to be a champion of its own mistakes.

“After stealing the country’s resources, the PF are busy issuing alarming statements and wanting to be champions of their own mistakes,” Mr. Imenda said.

He said that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has come to correct all the mistakes committed by the former regime, a gesture that the PF should appreciate instead of making noise.

And Mr. Imenda told the defectors and other party members that President Hichilema assured him that he he will look after all members now that he has has managed to restructure the country’s debt to a tune of USD 6.3 billion in loans.

“Yesterday the President assured me that with the debt restructuring deal in place, he will look after his members comfortably,” said Mr. Imenda.

Speaking at the same event, PF Chawama Constituency Vice Secretary Author Banda said that the main objective for joining the UPND is not to destroy the party but to support it and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Banda promised to deliver Chawama Constituency for the UPND without fear of favour.

“We Know all all the areas in Chawama Constituency and where we had put the roots of Chawama. Starting from today, we will be uprooting all the PF roots and replacing them with those of the UPND,” said Mr. Banda.

And former PF Chawama Constituency Vice Chairman Capson Mwanza said he was attracted to the UPND because of the freedom that the party under President Hichilema has brought to the country.

He cited the prevailing peace in public places such as bus stations which used to be war zones during the PF days.

Economic Front Lusaka Province Chairperson acknowledged the peace under the UPND as a driving force in joining the party.

He said it imperative for every well-meaning Zambian to work with a party that has progressive ideas, in particular reference to the UPND.

Today, August 12, marks exactly 2 years when the people of Zambia went to the polls to cast their votes in the General elections

After a tense election, President Hakainde Hichilema emerged as the winner of the Presidential election with almost one million votes more than the incumbent.

Mr. Imenda was accompanied UPND Lusaka Province Vice Chairlady, Ms Chimwela, Lusaka District Vice Chairman for Politics, Ackim Moono, and the Host Chairman for Chawama Constituency, Andrew Zulu and other senior party officials

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM