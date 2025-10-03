Over 6,000 S3xual Violence Cases Recorded in Four Years

⬆️ NEWS FLUSH | Over 6,000 Sexual Violence Cases Recorded in Four Years





Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that Zambia recorded 1,002 rape cases and 4,978 defilement cases between January 2021 and July 2025.





Speaking in Parliament, Mwiimbu described the figures as alarming, noting that girls aged 5–13 remain the most vulnerable to defilement, while women aged 17–25 are most affected by rape.





He revealed that 346 convictions for rape and 1,978 for defilement were secured during the period, but warned that stigma, family interference, and case withdrawals continue to undermine justice.





Mwiimbu said government will intensify community sensitisation campaigns, train police officers in victim support, and enforce a no-withdrawal policy for such cases.





“The trauma our children endure is unacceptable. We will not allow withdrawal of cases. Perpetrators must face justice,” Mwiimbu declared.





The figures place sexual violence at the centre of Zambia’s social crisis, highlighting the urgent need for systemic response beyond punishment.



