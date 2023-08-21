THE MMD IS HEADLESS – RUPIAH MUYUNDA

….as over 800 Opposition members ditch their party to join the UPND

Former MMD MUNALI Constituency Chairperson Mr. Rupiah Muyunda has said that the MMD is headless as there is a leadership wrangle.

Speaking during the defection of over 810 PF, MMD, SP and CFP members in MUNALI Constituency into the UPND Yesterday, Mr. Rupiah said that they couldn’t continue being in a headless party.

“It is open GOSSIP that the MMD is currently in a leadership wrangle with one group being led by Dr Nevers Mumba and the other being led by Hon. Gaston Sichilima. We can’t continue being in a party where we don’t know who our leader is”, Mr. Rupiah said.

Mr. Rupiah said that he together with others had decided to join the UPND because of its progressive agenda.

“Lastly but not the least, We together with our colleagues from other parties have today decided to join the UPND because of its progressive agenda which among others include the increased CDF, the Free Education Policy, Respect of the Rule of Law, the thousands of Youths who have been employed, the Napsa Partial withdrawals just to mention a few”, Mr. Rupiah said.

UPND Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda who welcomed the defectors said that the defectors had decided to join the UPND as they recognize and appreciate the good works of President Hakainde Hichilema. He further expressed happiness that the UPND had achieved alot in the two years it has been in office and people are appreciating.

