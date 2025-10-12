OVER K8M WORTH OF COPPER SEIZED IN REGIONAL POLICE OPERATION



More than eight million kwacha worth of copper cathodes and undocumented copper ore have been seized in a joint regional security operation aimed at curbing transnational crimes.





Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba confirmed the seizure under Operation Usalama XI, which ran from October 6 to 10 across Central, Copperbelt, and Lusaka provinces.





The operation was conducted under the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (SARPCCO) and the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO), with support from INTERPOL.





Mr. Musamba said the coordinated effort also led to the arrest of 49 suspects, among them 27 illegal immigrants, 20 involved in drug-related offenses, and two linked to illegal petroleum dealings.





Other confiscated items included counterfeit engine oil, one thousand one hundred and fifty-seven packs of illicit cigarettes valued at three hundred ninety-three thousand, three hundred eighty kwacha, and hundreds of bags of fake maize seed.



Mafken FM