Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of legendary British heavy metal music band, Black Sabbath, has officially been confirmed to have died from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease, according to his death certificate.

The document was filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne at a registry in London.

His family had previously confirmed his passing in a statement, saying the music icon died “surrounded by love.”

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time — Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.”

Musician, Ozzy Osbourne?s cause of death revealed at age 76

Osbourne was laid to rest near the lake on his Buckinghamshire property during a private funeral attended by about 110 people, including family, close friends, music industry colleagues, and his longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde, who led the procession.

A source described the day as “incredibly emotional,” with photos of Ozzy displayed throughout the house. Each guest reportedly received a photo to take home. “Ozzy wanted his final place of rest to be at home,” the source said, “and he is buried at a beautiful point on the lake.”

The day before the funeral, a public procession took place through the streets of his hometown in Birmingham.

Thousands of fans lined the roads to bid farewell to the Prince of Darkness. His wife Sharon, their children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and his son Louis all dressed in black and honored Ozzy with personalized tributes. Sharon was seen in tears, holding Jack’s hand as the family laid purple flowers at a memorial.

The hearse carrying Ozzy’s body paused at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge on Broad Street, a symbolic location celebrating his roots and legacy.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003, Ozzy went public with the illness in 2020. In the years before his death, he underwent multiple surgeries, including a major operation in 2019 after falling and aggravating a neck injury sustained in a 2000 bike crash.

Despite health struggles, Ozzy remained determined. In a 2022 interview, he said, “Survival is my legacy,” and shared his motivation to keep going: “People still want to see me, so why should I stop?”

He encouraged fans to “never give up,” adding, “If you’ve got a passion for something, you’ve got to find a way around it to carry on.”

Ozzy was a three-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — once with Black Sabbath in 2006 and again as a solo artist in 2024. He once said he hoped to be remembered for the work he did with the band: “I’m so proud of the music. But to be honest, just being remembered would be an achievement to me.”

He also reflected on his roots in Birmingham, joking, “There’s a guy living in the house I grew up in, and they charge people £200 to sleep in the bedroom I had as a kid.”

In one of his final interviews, he admitted the past few years had been difficult: “It’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family,” he said, crediting his loved ones for helping him through.

In 2023, he canceled his tour due to worsening health, saying, “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want a long, painful existence.” He expressed support for assisted dying laws after watching his father suffer from cancer.

Two weeks before his passing, Ozzy gave a final performance at Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham. Seated in a black leather chair, he sang five solo tracks before reuniting with bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for four final songs.

After his death, the remaining members of Black Sabbath posted a heartfelt tribute: “Ozzy Forever.”