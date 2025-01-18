Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in corruption case

A Pakistan court on Friday, January 17, convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a landmark corruption case, sentencing Khan to 14 years in prison.

Khan has been in custody since August 2023 facing around 200 charges, and his supporters claim the conviction is part of an effort to pressure him into stepping away from politics. “I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief,” Khan told reporters inside the courtroom after the verdict.

The anti-graft court, which convened in the jail where Khan is being held near Islamabad, found the couple guilty of corruption linked to a welfare foundation they established, called the Al-Qadir Trust. “The prosecution has proven its case. Khan is convicted,” Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced, sentencing Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bibi, to seven years.

Bibi, a faith healer who was recently released on bail, was arrested immediately after the conviction, according to her spokeswoman, Mashal Yousafzai. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has vowed to challenge the verdict in court.

The conviction follows a rare meeting between PTI leaders and government officials the day before, aimed at easing the country’s political tensions. Khan, who maintains that all charges against him are politically motivated, has repeatedly stated that the cases are designed to prevent his return to power. He has faced four prior convictions, two of which were overturned, while the others had their sentences suspended.

Despite the legal setbacks, Khan has remained defiant. The Al-Qadir Trust case is the longest-running charge against him, alongside other charges related to inciting protests. The court’s decision had been delayed three times, leading some analysts to speculate that behind-the-scenes negotiations were taking place.

Earlier this month, Khan claimed he had been “indirectly approached” about the possibility of house arrest at his home on the outskirts of Islamabad, but he has consistently rejected such offers, vowing to fight his legal battles in court.

Analysts suggest that Pakistan’s powerful military remains a significant influence in the country’s politics, despite the military’s denial of interference. Khan’s continued popularity is seen as a challenge to the current coalition government, which has faced criticism for keeping the PTI out of power following the 2022 elections.

Khan has been barred from running in the February election, and PTI’s chances were further limited by a government crackdown. Though PTI won more seats than any other party, a coalition of parties considered more aligned with the military establishment shut them out of power. A United Nations panel of experts had previously stated that Khan’s detention appeared to lack legal basis and seemed designed to disqualify him from running for political office.