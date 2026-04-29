Pakistan just opened 6 land corridors with Iran to route around the U.S. naval blockade.





3,000+ containers already in transit. Via Iran’s own state media, so take the numbers with some salt, but the move itself tracks.





This is significant. The U.S. blockade only works if Iran is actually isolated. Pakistan sharing a 900km border and actively running cargo through it punches a hole in that logic.





China is watching. India is watching. Every country that trades with Iran and doesn’t want to pick a side is watching.





How does Washington respond to an ally quietly dismantling its blockade?