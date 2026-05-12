Pakistan rejects CBS News report on Iranian aircraft as misleading

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a CBS News report about Iranian aircraft in the country, calling it “misleading and sensationalized.”

CBS News reported earlier that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes, while serving as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase as misleading and sensationalized. Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Iranian and US aircraft had arrived in the country after the ceasefire and during the initial round of Islamabad talks to support the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff.

The ministry said Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and had “no linkage whatsoever” to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.