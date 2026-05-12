Pakistan Slams CBS Report: No Iranian War Jets Hidden at Pakistani Airbase
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has flatly denied a CBS News claim that it sheltered Iranian military aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad during the recent Iran-US conflict.
The report alleged Iran flew in planes, including a reconnaissance aircraft, right after President Trump’s ceasefire announcement — using Pakistan as a supposed safe haven while pretending to mediate peace talks.
Islamabad pushed back aggressively. Officials say only non-military planes arrived for diplomatic talks. A few remained simply because Iranian delegation members extended their stay. They insist there is “no linkage whatsoever” to any military protection scheme.
This denial comes from a nation with a long track record of playing both sides — including once harboring Osama bin Laden. Skepticism runs deep.
While Pakistan casts itself as a neutral broker, the episode raises fresh doubts about its reliability as a partner in a dangerous region. CBS needs strong evidence if this story is going to hold up. America has zero room for more so-called allies running double games.
Sources:
CBS News report
Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement
Mario Nawfal on X