Pakistan Slams CBS Report: No Iranian War Jets Hidden at Pakistani Airbase



Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has flatly denied a CBS News claim that it sheltered Iranian military aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad during the recent Iran-US conflict.

The report alleged Iran flew in planes, including a reconnaissance aircraft, right after President Trump’s ceasefire announcement — using Pakistan as a supposed safe haven while pretending to mediate peace talks.





Islamabad pushed back aggressively. Officials say only non-military planes arrived for diplomatic talks. A few remained simply because Iranian delegation members extended their stay. They insist there is “no linkage whatsoever” to any military protection scheme.





This denial comes from a nation with a long track record of playing both sides — including once harboring Osama bin Laden. Skepticism runs deep.

While Pakistan casts itself as a neutral broker, the episode raises fresh doubts about its reliability as a partner in a dangerous region. CBS needs strong evidence if this story is going to hold up. America has zero room for more so-called allies running double games.



Sources:

CBS News report

Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement

Mario Nawfal on X