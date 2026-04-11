Pakistani calls for a Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir following the U.S.–Iran ceasefire

Pakistani media outlets and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have called for a Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir following the U.S.–Iran ceasefire.





Reports say Pakistan’s leadership played a role in easing tensions by facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran during the conflict





Some coverage claims Pakistan acted as an informal channel for dialogue, helping reduce risks to global energy routes and financial markets.





A few reports, citing Iranian sources, suggested such efforts could merit international recognition, though no official Nobel nomination has been confirmed.





Pakistan is also preparing to host potential U.S.–Iran talks in Islamabad, with Sharif inviting delegations and expressing hope that the “Islamabad Talks” could lead to a more lasting peace.