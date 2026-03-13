Panic in Tehran: Regime Supporters Flee as Israeli Strikes Hit During Quds Day Rally



On March 13, 2026—day 14 of the joint US-Israel campaign known as Operation Roaring Lion (Israel) and Operation Epic Fury (US)—raw video from Tehran shows pro-regime crowds scattering in fear amid explosions and rising smoke.





The footage captures supporters at a Quds Day rally and related funerals for fallen IRGC and Basij members suddenly running for cover as Israeli airstrikes land nearby. Chants quickly turn to chaos.





The regime had mobilized thousands for its annual anti-Israel display, complete with staged displays of defiance. Yet when real danger arrived, the bravado evaporated. Many fled without hesitation.





Defense analyst Babak Taghvaee shared the clips, highlighting the stark contrast between regime propaganda and the reality on the ground.

The strikes target military infrastructure, IRGC sites, and command elements embedded in urban areas—exposing how the regime uses civilian gatherings as cover while its own supporters bear the consequences.





After two weeks of sustained operations, Iran’s military capabilities continue to erode, its missile stocks dwindle, and its domestic control shows cracks. The panic in Tehran today is a vivid sign the regime’s grip is slipping.