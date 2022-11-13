‘Papas’ told my wife I was not God-given

A MAN of Lusaka has narrated to the Matero Local Court how some Pentecostal ‘papas’ have destroyed his marriage after they prophesied to his wife that he was not her God-given husband.

Royd Beene, 33, told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that his wife spent most of her time at a mountain in Makeni with papas who have started confusing her thinking.

Beene was dragged to court for divorce by his wife Royce Phiri. The couple got married in 2018 and have two children together. Bene paid dowry.

In his defence Beene said when he married his wife they lived happily together.

He said problems in his marriage started when his wife suddenly became more religious and frequented a mountain in Makeni for prayers. “My wife trusts and respects her ‘papas’ more than anything.

She takes anything her ‘papas’ tells her and they even tell her that I am not her husband. Whatever they tell her she takes them out on me. These papas have brought so many problems.