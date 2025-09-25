Paracetamol use during pregnancy does not cause autism – World Health Organisation counters Trump

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed on Wednesday, September 24, that there is no conclusive scientific evidence linking autism to the use of acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, during pregnancy.

In a statement on its website, WHO highlighted that around 62 million people worldwide, or one in every 127 individuals, live with autism spectrum disorder, a diverse set of conditions associated with brain development. The organisation said that while awareness and diagnosis have improved in recent years, the precise causes of autism remain unclear and are believed to involve multiple factors.

“Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established,” WHO said.

The agency advised that all medicines during pregnancy should be used cautiously and only under medical guidance, particularly in the first trimester. It reaffirmed that women should continue to follow the advice of their doctors or health workers when considering treatments.

WHO also reiterated that vaccines do not cause autism, pushing back against claims that have fuelled misinformation campaigns for decades. “A robust, extensive evidence base exists showing childhood vaccines do not cause autism. Large, high-quality studies from many countries have all reached the same conclusion,” it said. Original studies that claimed a connection, WHO added, were flawed and have since been discredited. Since 1999, independent experts advising WHO have repeatedly confirmed that vaccines, including those containing thiomersal or aluminium, do not cause autism or other developmental disorders.

The organisation noted that national childhood vaccine schedules, designed in consultation with global experts, have been adopted worldwide and saved at least 154 million lives over the past 50 years. “These schedules have continually evolved with science and now safeguard children, adolescents, and adults against 30 infectious diseases,” WHO explained, stressing that any disruption to immunisation significantly raises infection risks for vulnerable groups.

Autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions are among the priority issues being discussed this week at the fourth United Nations High-Level Meeting on non-communicable diseases and mental health. WHO emphasised that global efforts must intensify to better understand the causes of autism and to expand support for autistic people and their families.

“WHO is committed to advancing this goal, working together with partners, including autistic-led organisations and other organisations representing persons with lived experience. WHO also stands with people who are living with autism and their families, a dignified community entitled to evidence-based considerations free of stigma,” the organisation said.

The clarification comes just days after US President Donald Trump reignited controversy by suggesting that pregnant women should avoid Tylenol due to an unproven link to autism, and by calling for major changes to infant vaccine schedules. WHO officials rejected those claims, with spokesman Tarik Jasarevic noting that while some observational studies had suggested a possible association between prenatal paracetamol use and autism, such studies lacked control groups and were not sufficient to establish causality.

Medical groups worldwide continue to describe paracetamol as one of the safest painkillers for use during pregnancy.