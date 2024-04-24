PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU URGES ZAMBIANS TO IMBRACE CULTURAL DIVERSITY

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says cultural exchange is important especially for young people as it enriches their knowledge on how other tribes live.

The traditional leader said his visit to the Barotseland is a clear indicator that traditional leaders in the country embrace each other.

He said traditional leaders understand the needs of the people and their collaborations will help them work together and foster development in their areas.

The Mwinelubmeba said this at Kasama Airport upon arrival from Mongu in Western Province where he had gone to officiate at the 2024 Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi people.

The Paramount Chief thanked the government for facilitating his transportation to and from Western province.

He said the government acknowledges the importance of such activities and the support they rendered to his entourage cannot go unnoticed.

The Paramount Chief was treated to a thunderous welcome by Kasama residents, government officials and others who received him at the Airport.

And Chief Luchembe of Shiwangandu district in Muchinga province who was part of the entourage which escorted the Chitimukulu to Western province has commended government and the Barotse Royal Establishment for the support they rendered to the team during their stay.

He said as a country people should emulate what the two chiefs have done as a way of encouraging the future generation to embrace diverse cultural norms.