PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU’S SON PUT TO REST



GOVERNMENT says it is saddened by the passing of Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala, son of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, describing him as a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.





Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri says the late Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala was a promising young man whose potential could have made a significant contribution to society.



ZANIS reports that speaking at a burial service for Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala on Saturday, the Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary says it is sad that the country keeps losing people with great potential.





“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of a young and promising individual. His future was filled with potential, and his contribution to society would have been significant.



This is a heartbreaking loss for the royal family and the nation at large. Losing a child is never easy, especially after investing in their education, In Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala case, he had been taken to school to study accounting, a path that would have benefited both his family and the country,” she said.





Ms Undi- Phiri was, however, happy that the mourning period was observed peacefully, with unity among the people.



“We are glad that the people have been able to mourn in a peaceful environment, free from any disturbances, this is what the government wants, there should always be harmony among the people despite them coming from different political backgrounds,” she added.





And family representative Emmanuel Banda described the late Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala as a dedicated family man with a bright future.



He said Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala has left a gap in the family which can never be filled by anyone.





Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosola was laid to rest at Kapokoso Cemetery in Mungwi District.

The burial was preceded by church service at St. Michael Catholic Church.





Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects, with the ceremony marked by profound emotions and grief as mourners bid farewell to a young life gone too soon.