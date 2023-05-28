PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI APPOINTS DR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA AS NSINGO MUSEUM BOARD CHAIRMAN

Chipata, Sunday (May 28, 2023)

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province has appointed former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba as Board Chairman of the Nsingo Museum.

Nsingo Museum is the historical site where all Ngoni heritage is kept for present and future generations.

Speaking to Journalists in Chipata, Sunday, Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s Induna, Ambassador George Zulu, said the Ngoni Royal Establishment Supreme Council (NRESC), appreciates Dr. Zimba’s contribution towards the preservation of the Ngoni heritage.

Ambassador Zulu said Nsingo Museum was officially established in 2017 by the Ngoni Royal Establishment Supreme Council in partnership with the Govenment of the Republic of Zambia through the National Museum Board.

He said the Museum is located at Feni Village in Chipata District, close to Ekuphendukeni Palace.

Ambassador Zulu said the Museum is also home to King Mpezeni I’s graveyard and all his direct royal lineage members.

“In my 2023 speech at the Ne’wala Ceremony, I proclaimed that Ngoni people will with immediate effect start celebrating 5th February each year as Nsingo Day.

Ambassador Zulu said Ngonis requested government to declare 5th February a National Holiday dubbed Nsingo Day because it is the day when Nsingo was executed for the only sin of defending territory autonomy and sovereignty.

He said the Nsingo Museum Board working with the NRESC will ensure that the royal declaration is operationalized and both Prince Nsingo and the Museum are put on national and regional map.

Ambassador Zulu said Zambians must know that Prince Nsingo was the first local brave leader in the Anglo-Zambian war, the first freedom fighter in the country, and the first political martyr in this land we all call home.

“Today, us the modern Ngoni people want Prince Nsingo to be remembered and recognized as such hence, naming this museum after him and want the Board to action our desire. Hence, the choice and the urgency of appointing a new and suitable Nsingo Board Chairman,” he said.

Ambassador Zulu said Dr. Zimba is a respected Political Scientist as well as a Ngoni son who hails from Chief Kapatamoyo.

He said Dr. Zimba’s PhD research was on “Exploring the opportunities, challenges and possibilities of democracy as practiced in Nzamane, Madzimawe and Kapatamoyo Chiefdoms of the Ngoni Kingdom of Zambia’.

“Besides being an active Technical Resource to the Ngoni King’s office for years, Dr. Zimba’s dissertation on the above topic is also deposited in the Nsingo Museum, the only PhD thesis on Ngoni heritage,” he said.

Ambassador Zulu said Dr. Zimba’s consistent support and commitment to promoting Ngoni history and heritage is both commendable and appreciated by the NRESC.

“For more administrative and policy programs of the Museum, please feel free to contact the new Board Chairman on 0973-153815. I wish him God’s blessings in the important assignment and pray for the growth our only Ngoni Museum,” he said.