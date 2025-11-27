PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI ENDORSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP, URGES DIALOGUE AMONG CHURCH, CSOS, AND GOVERNMENT

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has urged the Church and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to pursue meaningful dialogue with government regarding the proposed constitutional amendments rather than resorting to street protests.

The Chief has encouraged the Church to engage Senior Traditional Leaders across the country if all avenues of dialogue with government have been exhausted.

He has further advised the church and government to agree on a practical and balanced roadmap that addresses concerns on both sides, noting that peaceful engagement was more productive than public demonstrations. Chief Mpezeni has emphasised that delimitation remains an urgent matter, as some constituencies are significantly larger than others.

In a show of solidarity, Chief Mpezeni has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, particularly commending the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he described as a blessing to communities.

He notes that the fund has enabled many constituencies to acquire graders, police vehicles, ambulances, and other essential assets.

The Chief also thanked the President for the free education policy, which has resulted in a notable rise in school enrolment. He further applauded the decentralisation agenda, which has expanded the number of beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer programme, an initiative he said was helping to alleviate rural poverty.

Commenting on the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), Chief Mpezeni criticised the internal leadership disputes rocking the party. He urged the PF to resolve its differences, noting that national leadership requires order and unity, not a situation where numerous individuals claim authority at the same time.

Chief Mpezeni appealed to citizens to give President Hichilema more time to deliver on his commitments. He emphasised that the ongoing electricity challenges are not new, and expressed confidence that the current government is doing everything possible to address the issue through proper planning rather than blame-shifting.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning, the Paramount Chief concluded by reminding Zambians that the President is human and capable of making errors like anyone else, urging the public to maintain realistic expectations while supporting national progress.