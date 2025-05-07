PARENTS SHOULD BE ARRESTED FOR NEGLIGENCE SIMON  MWEWA  LANE APPEALS

PARENTS SHOULD BE ARRESTED FOR NEGLIGENCE MWEWA APPEALS



CHITAMBALA Mwewa a property manager of Simoson building has appealed for authorities to arrest and charge the parents for negligence.





According to Mwewa in developed countries the parents of the three children who perished in a house fire should have been subjected to intense questioning on why that tragedy happened.





“Leaving little children locked up in a house is negligence. In other countries the parents would have been arrested and charged with ‘Negligence’ but in Zambia we ignore that fact.

The fire department needs to inform the public on what actaully caused the fire. Had there been an adult present, the story would have been different. The parents were at fault” – says Mwewa



Zambian Post 7 May 2025