Parents sue Meta, TikTok over psychological harm to children

The impact of social media on children’s mental health has been debated for years. In some countries, like Australia, it has even led to bans on platforms for children under 16.

Now parents want to prove in court that companies know about the harm their platforms are doing to children but are doing nothing,, Thje Wall Street Journal reports.

The first of several high-profile lawsuits against Meta, TikTok and YouTube will begin this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The cases will examine whether social media is harming children’s mental health. The key lawsuit involves a teenage girl who claims that her use of multiple platforms throughout her childhood caused her to suffer from anxiety and depression.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in the US against major tech companies since 2022, alleging that social media platforms deliberately tweaked their algorithms to make children addicted and spend more time on their platforms. The companies deny the allegations, saying the complaints relate to user-generated content for which they are not legally responsible.

A Los Angeles court will examine whether social media is linked to depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in children. Previous studies have suggested that there may not be a direct link: children with the most mental health problems tend to spend less time online. However, experts have noted that the issue is more complex than it seems, and more research is needed to draw firm conclusions.

If the lawsuit is successful, the court could force technology companies to change the design of social networks or expand legal liability for potential harm suffered by their users.