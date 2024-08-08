PARIS OLYMPICS BRONZE MEDALIST MUZALA IN CHINESE WINDFALL AS HE RECEIVES MORE THAN K 390,000

August 7th, 2024

LUSAKA – The Zambia Chinese Association has pledged to give more than K390,000 to 2024 Paris Olympics 400m bronze medalist Muzala Samukonga in recognition of his outstanding performance at the global showpiece.

Muzala Samukonga has minted bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after coming out third with new personal best and national record 43.74 seconds

The Association’s President Zhang Jian of Happy Lands limited and Executive President Wu Ming of Kinglong Motors have pledged to give $10,000 and $5,000 respectively to Samukonga.

Mr. Ming told The Falcon this evening that the Chinese Association appreciates the role that sports play in the development of the country and was excited at the performance of the runner who has not only ably represented the country but Africa as a whole.

He said the association of Chinese business houses in the country is proud to be associated with one of the world’s fastest runners hence its contribution of $15,000 to aid his continued participation in the sport.

” As an association, we wish to state that we are very proud of Muzala for ably representing the country at the Olympics. We are positive that our contribution will not only spur Muzala towards more energized victories but will also encourage others especially youths and pupils to take up sport and athletics in particular serious.

He further added that the Chinese community regards sports as a key ingredient in the physical and mental growth of every human being and always stands ready to help the Zambian government, Sports Ministry and Associations in contributing towards the growth of the sector.

Kinglong Motors in 2022 donated a bus towards the bronze winning WAFCON medalists the shepolopolo team to aid their movement as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The more than K390,000 will be handed over to Muzala at a ceremony to be hosted in his and other athletes honour once they return from Paris, France.

He has ended Zambia’s 27 year drought of a medal at the Olympics since Samuel Matete won silver in 1996 in the Hurdles category.

TF