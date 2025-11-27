PARLEY ADOPTS MOTION TO REGULATE STATE FUNERALS



THE National Assembly has adopted a motion moved by Kanyama UPND MP Monty Chinkuli urging government to regulate the conduct of funerals for sitting and former heads of the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.





The motion was seconded by Solwezi East UPND MP Alex Katakwe.



In his debate earlier, Chinkuli said the motion was not focused on an individual or a group of individuals, but was a progressive measure to prevent certain issues that may arise if the funerals of the three arms of government were not regulated.





“I thank you, Madam Speaker, for this opportunity given [to] me. Madam Speaker, I cannot put it in a better way than the ministers, the MPs have put it, and I just want to thank all those who have debated for and against.

This motion is not focused on an individual or a group of individuals, but it’s something that we progressively want to look at, running away from certain issues that may arise in the event we don’t regulate the funerals of these three arms of government. Madam Speaker, what has been a challenge to me is the fact that instead of looking at developmental issues, we start going back.

And if you look at the [former president] Kaunda issue, what happened… and the fact that the government has actually chosen a place at Embassy Park where our gallant President should be put to rest. Why should we enforce that with the law or compel that whoever ceases in this position should be buried here? Madam Speaker, with those few remarks, I want to thank you,” said Chinkuli.





In the same vein, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said the ministry was in the process of crafting the necessary legislation and making necessary consultations pertaining to the issues of regulating state funerals for the three arms of government.





“Madam Speaker, from the outset, I would like to acknowledge that currently, there is no law in the Republic that regulates the conduct of funerals for sitting and former heads of the Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary.

However, we would like to inform this August House that Cabinet recently approved the introduction of legislation to regulate the conduct of funerals for Heads of State and former Heads of State. Madam Speaker, the Ministry of Justice is in the process of crafting the necessary legislation and we are making necessary consultations pertaining to the same.

It is imperative to indicate that at present the intention is to regulate the conduct of funerals for Heads of State and former Heads of State, with the possibility of extending the law in future so that it covers the heads of the Legislature and Judiciary,” said Mwiimbu.





“As a listening government, Madam Speaker, we have heard the submissions from various members of parliament pertaining to this matter, and also we have heard representations that as we craft the law, we should not forget other constitutional office holders, like ministers and parliamentarians, so that we provide for them.

Madam Speaker, we are aware, as you have rightly indicated, that this law and as the situation obtains in the country, laws do not operate retrospectively. You have guided, and we would like our colleagues on your left to be assured that the intention is not to cover the burial of the immediate former president, who is late. This is a law that will cover future issues of funerals”.



The motion was approved after the debates and a vote.



News Diggers