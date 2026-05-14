“Parliament Approves 31-Member Impeachment Committee To Investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa Over Phala Phala Scandal As Political Tensions Intensify” 🇿🇦⚖️





South Africa’s political landscape has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Parliament officially moved forward with the establishment of a 31-member impeachment committee linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s controversial Phala Phala scandal.





According to reports, the committee will include:



– 9 ANC members,

– 5 DA members,

– 3 MK Party members,

– 2 EFF members,

– and representatives from several smaller political parties.





The impeachment process follows a recent Constitutional Court ruling that found Parliament acted unlawfully in 2022 when it blocked an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala matter.





The scandal centers around the theft of large amounts of foreign currency hidden at President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo back in 2020. Questions have continued for years about how the money was stored, whether it was properly declared, and how the situation was handled afterward.





A previous independent panel reportedly found there may have been a case for Ramaphosa to answer regarding possible constitutional violations and misconduct, leading to renewed pressure for a full parliamentary investigation.





However, President Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and reportedly plans to challenge parts of the process in court.



The formation of the impeachment committee has now sparked major political debate across South Africa, with opposition parties demanding accountability while ANC supporters argue the President is being politically targeted.





Some analysts believe the process could become one of the most significant political battles in democratic South Africa’s history, especially now that the ANC no longer holds an outright parliamentary majority.





Despite the committee being formed, removing a sitting President through impeachment would still require a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.





South Africans online remain deeply divided, with some demanding Ramaphosa step down, while others believe the impeachment push is politically motivated ahead of future leadership battles.