PARLIAMENT APPROVES MOTION TO REGULATE IVF AND FERTILITY SERVICES IN ZAMBIA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Parliament has approved a motion calling for the introduction of a legal and policy framework to regulate the provision of In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and fertility services, following its adoption by Solwezi East MP Dr. Alex Katakwe and seconded by Lundazi MP Brenda Nyirenda.





The motion, which was resolved in the affirmative, aims to provide clear regulations for IVF services in Zambia, ensuring that couples seeking fertility treatment receive safe and standardized care.





IVF is a medical process in which an egg is removed from a woman’s ovary and fertilized with sperm outside the body to form embryos, which are then implanted to achieve pregnancy.





Speaking in Parliament, Dr. Katakwe highlighted the complexities of the current IVF setup in Zambia and emphasized how the procedure has provided relief to married couples facing fertility challenges.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima expressed government support for the motion, noting that under the current system, the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) does not have broad regulation over IVF. He confirmed that the ministry is exploring regulatory measures as part of its broader health plan.





Members of Parliament overwhelmingly supported the motion, acknowledging the importance of establishing a clear legal and policy framework for fertility services to protect patients and standardize

care.

#SunFmTvNews