PASSENGER TRAIN AND TRUCK COLLISION AT KOZO LEVEL CROSSING -CHOMA.

KABWE, Zambia, 24th December, 2024 -Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) regrets to announce an accident at Kozo level crossing in Choma which occurred today at 06:00hrs ,involving a north -bound passenger train no.202 on locomotive no. 270 and a truck and trailer registration no. CY458-491 loaded with floor tiles enroute to South Africa.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the truck driver failed to stop at the level crossing leading to the collision with the passenger train, as a result the truck capsized and a locomotive and genset coach derailed.

The incident did not result in any injuries or fatalities, but caused damage to the truck, locomotive and genset coach.

The accident has affected passage of vehicles at the level crossing. However, an alternative temporary route has been created to allow passage of vehicles.

The ZRL recovery team is already on site working to ensure restoration of normal movement of road and rail traffic.

The failure by the truck driver to observe the traffic rules is unfortunate as it posed a huge risk to the many lives that were on the passenger train. Further, this accident is a huge cost to ZRL through repairs of the rail infrastructure, equipment and loss of business due to the disruption to planned train operations.

ZRL is deeply concerned with the increasing number of level crossing accidents as a result of motorists wilfully disobeying the traffic rules. An earnest appeal is made to motorists to observe traffic rules for their own safety and other road and rail users.

The company reiterates the need for concerted efforts among stakeholders in addressing rail- road safety issues.

The inconvenience caused to the travelling public is regrettable.

