Passion Java, Lily confirm divorce



Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java and his wife Lily have confirmed the end of their marriage.





In separate statements posted on their verified social media accounts, the pair said their marriage had been legally dissolved.





“This moment serves to inform our partners, spiritual children, and all well-meaning Christians around the world that Lily and I have officially dissolved our marriage,” Passion Java wrote.





Lily stated: “After prayer, counsel, and much reflection, we want to formally acknowledge that our marriage has been legally dissolved.”





Both emphasised that their three children remain their priority.



“We remain friends and committed partners in raising our three beautiful children,” Passion Java said, adding: “Divorce does not change my responsibility or dedication as a father.”





Lily added: “Our three sons continue to be our highest priority, and we are committed to raising them with stability, love, and intentional care.”





The couple said they will now pursue their ministries separately while maintaining peace and mutual respect.