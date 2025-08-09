Pastor Adeboye predicts his death: ‘I’ll die peacefully after church Service on Sunday

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has again spoken about the vision he had pertaining his d3ath.

According to Adeboye, when the time comes, he will pass on peacefully, on a Sunday, after attending church service and enjoying his favorite meal, pounded yam.

While speaking on the fourth day of the church’s ongoing International Convention themed “The Overcomers,” the respected clergyman reiterated that death does not always come through prolonged illness. He had previously shared this same vision two years ago.

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” Pastor Adeboye declared, affirming that his departure would be sudden and painless

The cleric noted that he first shared this vision two years ago and was repeating it to reassure believers that death can be peaceful for those “in Christ.”