Pastor Charged With Using $400K in Church Funds for His Personal Luxury Expenses

Adrian Davis, a former pastor at a Huntsville, Alabama church, is facing federal charges for allegedly spending more than $400,000 of church funds on personal luxuries like cars, entertainment, and credit card payments.

According to WTVM, court documents show that Davis once served as lead pastor and marketing consultant at All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA). He was authorized to receive a salary and a housing allowance, but investigators say he went far beyond that, diverting church money for his own use.

Between 2018 and 2019, Davis allegedly bought several vehicles, including a 2016 GMC Yukon worth nearly $46,000. He also reportedly spent more than $35,000 on entertainment and retail purchases unrelated to church activities.

Investigators claim Davis used more than $24,000 to pay his mother’s mortgage and covered his personal credit card bills using church accounts. Records show he transferred about $117,000 to an American Express account and continued withdrawing funds from church accounts over several years.

The total misuse allegedly exceeded $400,000. Prosecutors also accuse Davis of filing a false tax return in 2021, reporting $138,621 in income while earning more than that.

Federal court documents confirm that Davis has entered a plea deal. Under the agreement, he will pay nearly $550,000 in restitution, including over $434,000 to ANWA and about $114,000 to the IRS.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to three years for filing a false tax return.