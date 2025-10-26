PASTOR CHISHIBA CALLS FOR REINSTATEMENT OF MINISTRY OF NATIONAL GUIDANCE AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Lamb Of God Ministries overseer Pastor Maybin Chishiba has called for the re-instatement of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs stating that President Hakainde Hichilema’s proposed institutionalization of the day together with the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation best suits the Ministry’s mandate.





President Hichilema at the 10th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation announced plans to institutionalize the day of Prayer by forming a joint team of government and church leaders to create a structured, impactful event which would allow for resource allocation through the national budget.





Reacting to the Announcement Pastor Chishiba confirmed that since time the Ministry was abolished and taken to the Office of the Vice President even funding reduced asserting that reinstating it would improve its funding avenues through the National Budget.





He said day the of Prayer despite been seen as a political tool in the Past is significant to Zambia as a Christian Nation retaliating his call for Governement to resume construction works at the stalled house of Prayer.





Pastor Chishiba expressed happiness at President Hichilema’s stance but cautioned Men of God against compromising their integrity for Political inclination maintaining that Politics should not be part of the Process as affirmed by the Head of State.



