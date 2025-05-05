pastor Chris urges his congregants to ignore medical advice against taking of salt

Lagos-based pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, has stirred up controversy again after asking his congregants to ignore medical advice against taking of salt.

While preaching to his church members today May 4, Oyakhilome played some documentaries to them showing white doctors denouncing claims that salt is not good for the body.

While harping on all they have said, Oyakhilome argued that many people have d!ed from stroke and other diseases because they listened to their doctors advice not to take salt.

‘’We listen to the so called professionals and many have d!ed listening to them. Think how many people have suffered strokes and all kinds of ailments because they listen to their doctor. Think of how many people have been afraid of salt. In fact they have eliminated salt from their food.

I thought so myself too but this is why I talk to you about praying in tongues. From praying in tongues , the spirit of God talks and guides me. I speak in tongues and solutions come.

You have to let others know. You need salt , more salt than less salt. All the sick people being treated in the hospital, they are giving them salt but they don;t know. They repackage it and sell it to you in different forms.”

He recounted how God used salt to heal people. He went on the read the bible passage, Mark 9: 50 in which Jesus said Salt is good and that people should have some salt and have peace with one another.

His message has sparked a conversation online. While some agree with him, others argue that such message will could cause a medical crisis as some people may jjst ignore their doctors’ advice and start taking in salt.