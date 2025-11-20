Pastor farts on people’s faces as a healing process to cure all spiritual and physical problems

A pastor reportedly farts on people’s faces as a healing process to cure all spiritual and physical problems.

Pastor Christ Penelope, of SevenFold Holy Spirit Ministries has created a buzz online for his unorthodox method of healing people after a photo of him sitting on the heads of people, apparently farting on them, went viral.





According to the pastor, farting near the person’s nostrils is important so that the “healing power” can enter the body to do its work.





“It started with Master Jesus when he stepped on Peter. It is the demonstration of God’s power. Just like God made Adam go into a deep sleep, it is a similar thing. God did anything with the body of Adam while he was on the ground in deep sleep. He was not feeling anything. The Bible doesn’t say anything about Adam saying ‘God, you are hurting me’,” the pastor told the magazine Drum.





Surprisingly, many people wait up to two months to meet him to get farted on. Some even collect his farts in containers. Pastor Penelope reacted to criticism and said, “I don’t fart on people – I heal people.”