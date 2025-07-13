Pastor has revealed particular date the world will end and it’s sooner than expected

A Kenyan pastor named Dr. David Owuor, has reportedly predict the very day the world will come to an end.

According to a report published by African Hub on social media platforms like X, the Kenyan Pastor claimed the world will end on August 2 this year.

The posts reflect public sentiment and discussions among social media users but he failed to provide verified evidence of his claim.

No credible scientific or authoritative source supports predictions of the world ending on a specific date.

Interestingly, claims often stem from religious or apocalyptic narratives rather than the required empirical data.

Historically, similar doomsday predictions have been made by religious figures, such as Paul Nthenge Mackenzie in Kenya, who led the Good News International Ministries and was linked to the deaths of over 400 followers in 2023 after instructing them to starve to “meet Jesus.”

These cases highlight the dangers of apocalyptic cults but do not validate specific end-of-world claims.

Similarly, a Nigerian pastor’s 2024 claim of the world ending on April 25 did not materialize, illustrating the pattern of unfulfilled prophecies.

Skepticism is warranted, as no one, including religious figures, has accurately predicted the end of the world based on historical precedent.

Biblical texts like Mark 13:32, cited in discussions, state that no one but God knows the time of such events, undermining specific date predictions.