Pastor Jamal Bryant Pens Open Letter Publicly Calling Out Cardi B, Asks Her to Join Target Boycott

Pastor Jamal Bryant, who is leading a national boycott against Target after the retailer scaled back its diversity and inclusion efforts, publicly invited Cardi B to support the movement after she posted a photo shopping at the store.

In an open letter shared on Instagram, Bryant urged Cardi B to join the boycott that aims to hold Target accountable for abandoning its commitment to Black and Latino communities. He emphasized Cardi B’s huge influence with over 160 million followers and expressed hope she would stand with the movement.

“Dear @iamcardib, Grace and Peace to you! I come to you with a chest full of love,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “When I saw you post a picture of you and your beautiful family in the store, I felt certain that with your demanding schedule, you were probably unaware. Having 163 million [people] following you is a great deal of influence, and many follow your lead. I hope you will visit targetfast.org and walk alongside us.”

Earlier this year, Bryant launched the boycott alongside other civil rights leaders. They accuse Target of stepping away from its promises to support Black and Latino communities. He noted that Black consumers spend $12 million at Target each day, yet the company has not meaningfully reinvested in Black banks, colleges, or neighborhoods.

According to The Grio, Bryant said the boycott has already impacted Target’s stock performance, store traffic, and even reduced the CEO’s pay. He described it as the most effective consumer boycott since the Montgomery Bus Boycott and stressed it has support from Latino workers and communities as well.

Bryant’s public message to Cardi B sparked mixed reactions. Some social media users felt he should have contacted Cardi B privately to avoid online backlash. Others defended his approach, calling it a respectful and necessary invitation.

So far, Cardi B hasn’t responded publicly to Bryant’s message or the boycott.