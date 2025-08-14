Pastor Kumuyi lashes out at church members asking him to choose a successor and resign 

General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cautioned members against what he described as “subtle agitations” over his succession, making it clear that no one can compel him to step aside.

Addressing the congregation during a Bible study session, the 83-year-old cleric recounted how a member had repeatedly preached about the need for a successor. At one point, he asked, “Are you tired of me?”a question that drew a loud “Nooo” from the audience.

Kumuyi criticised remarks by an unnamed young preacher who twice stated that “there is no leadership without a successor.” In response, he said: “I felt that was too much, more so since your father is still here. God will give a successor at His own time.”

Using biblical references, he warned, “You are not going to fight your shepherd, your pilot. I reject any member of the church, whether you are a worker, choir member, or security person, who tries to control me. I won’t even take that from my wife because I am the head of the home. I stand where I stand and nobody will put me under pressure.”

He urged members not to weaken his resolve or mission, adding: “Don’t try to kill my conviction. It will only make me resist you. I will keep on telling you that under your resistance until I go.”

While noting that he often allows many gifted members to preach, Kumuyi maintained that succession “is in the hands of God.” He continued: “If God gives you a pastor that is still very active at this age… and you are asking for a successor, it makes me think you are tired of seeing me around. You don’t want to make me feel I’m imposing myself on you.”

Concluding on a firm note, he declared: “When the time comes, God will choose a man after His own heart. Don’t try to drive me away, even though I know you cannot.”