Pastor proposes to a widow at her deceased husband’s funeral

It’s alright to move on after the death of your partner, but sometimes it may happen just too soon and even attract unwanted speculations.

In a viral video that has taken the attention of social media, a man has garnered attention for proposing to a woman.

The twists in the story is that the man is allegedly a pastor and he proposed to the woman at the funeral of her husband.

In the video, the pastor is seen on his knees as he offers the ring to the lady who accepts it without hesitation.

The two love birds confirmed their bond with a hug after the proposal without regard for the onlookers or remorse towards the dead husband.

This move by the pastor and the widow has drawn criticism from social media with some calling the pastor out for his action.