Pastor’s iphone snatched from him on the streets of London during a Facebook Live prayer session 

A UK-based Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Isaac Anderson, was left stunned two days ago after his iPhone 16 Pro Max was snatched from his hand on the streets of London while he was on embarking on a morning walk and leading prayers on Facebook Live.

In a video that has since gone viral, Apostle Anderson was walking on the streets and engaging his followers when l a masked man riding on a bicycle accosted him and snatched the phone from him.

A sudden blackout followed, signaling the abrupt end of the livestream.

In a video he later shared online, the cleric announced to his followers that his phone had been stolen.

“This morning, I was walking and doing a live session to declare blessings upon people’s lives. Suddenly, someone on a bike came from behind and snatched my phone, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, right out of my hand” he said