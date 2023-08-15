PATRICK NYAMBE SECURES GOLD MEDAL AT BELGIUM EVENT

Patrick Nyambe’s Exceptional 400m Race Victory Highlights World Athletics Tour Challenge BMW in Belgium

In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, Patrick Nyambe clinched a remarkable victory by securing the gold medal at the World Athletics Tour Challenge BMW in Belgium this past weekend. Nyambe’s incredible performance saw him complete the 400m race in an impressive 45.91 seconds, firmly establishing his position as a formidable athlete on the global stage.

The success did not stop there, as female sensation Rhoda Njobvu also made her mark. Njobvu’s determination and skill propelled her to a third-place finish, securing the bronze medal in the fiercely contested 200m race. With a time of 23.84 seconds, Njobvu showcased her prowess and potential, earning accolades for her exceptional performance.

Coach Douglas Kalembo, who has been guiding and nurturing these exceptional talents, expressed his satisfaction with the athletes’ remarkable achievements. “As a coach, I am elated by the consistent excellence displayed by Patrick Nyambe and the notable progress shown by Rhoda Njobvu,” Kalembo shared. “Rhoda’s remarkable improvement, particularly in light of the upcoming world championship, is an encouraging indication of her dedication and potential.”

Kalembo’s aspirations extend beyond national recognition; he envisions Nyambe and Njobvu as competitors vying for honors not only at the continental level but also on the global platform. “I am privileged to mentor a group of extraordinarily gifted runners, and I eagerly anticipate their participation in competitive events,” Kalembo revealed. “As they prepare for their upcoming challenges, I extend my best wishes to all the runners. The path ahead may be arduous, but I am optimistic that their diligent training will lead to triumphant outcomes, bringing pride to our nation.”

With the World Championship on the horizon, Kalembo recognizes the significance of this opportunity for Zambian runners to showcase their remarkable skills. He urged the athletes to perform at their absolute best and to represent their country with honor. “Undoubtedly, the pressure and expectations are substantial, but I am confident that they are prepared for a stellar performance,” Kalembo affirmed.

In summary, Patrick Nyambe’s sensational gold medal victory and Rhoda Njobvu’s commendable bronze medal achievement serve as testaments to the prowess of Zambian athletes. Guided by the expertise and guidance of Coach Douglas Kalembo, these athletes are poised to make their mark on the global stage, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Photo Credit: Patrick Nyambe