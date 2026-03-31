Patrick Tembo banda founding member of  the UPND takes over presidency of UPND following the expiration of tenure of office for current office bearers

⚖️ Patrick Tenbo Banda Starts Hallucinations After Smoking A Real Bad Herb 👉🏽👉🏽 LEADERSHIP SHAKE-UP CLAIM AS TEMBO BANDA DECLARES CONTROL OF UPND STRUCTURES

Patrick Tembo Banda has announced that he has assumed administrative control of the United Party for National Development (UPND), following what he describes as the expiration of the current leadership’s mandate.

Tembo Banda stated that he will soon convene a party convention, where a new General Assembly is expected to be constituted. The Assembly will, in turn, elect members to the National Management Committee—signaling a potential restructuring of the party’s top leadership organs.

The declaration sets the stage for what could become a significant internal contest over authority and direction within the ruling party.