PATRIOTIC FRONT COUNCIL OF ELDERS CONGRATULATES MAKEBI ZULU, WELCOMES HIS ELECTION.





The Council of Elders of the Patriotic Front has welcomed the elections of Hon. Makebi Zulu as a victorious development for the PF.





Council Chairperson, Hon.Ng’onga Mukupa said the election of Hon. Zulu will bring confidence to the Patriotic Front.



The Council of Elders of the Patriotic Front includes senior citizens such as former Vice President, Hon. Inonge Wina, Hon. Dr. Charles Banda and others.





On Saturday 21st March 2026, the Patriotic Front held an elective General Conference at which Makebi Zulu emerged victorious.

In the election Makebi faced; Hon.Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Hon.Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, Hon. Greyford Monde, and Hon. Given.Lubinda.





Zulu takes over leadership from Hon. Given Lubinda and President Edgar Lungu as leader of the Party.



Below is Hon. Ngo’nga Mukupa’s letter of congratulations;





Dear President,



May I on behalf of the Council of Party Elders and on my own behalf thank you most sincerely for your being elected our new confidence and energy to the Patriotic Front.



He called on Hon. Zulu to unite the party and help bring togetherness in the Opposition.



Ngo’nga Mukupa

Chairman PF council of elders