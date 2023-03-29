PAUL FASHION DIED FROM LETHAL INJECTION

GRIEF-stricken mourners who gathered at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka were left in shock as details of Paul Fashion’s attack and eventual death was led bare.

Despite arriving on earth just yesterday, in 1994, Paulsen Paul Mukuka became one of Lusaka’s most noticeable entrepreneurs trading in clothes and dressing the likes of social media influencer Mwizukanji and comedian Emmanuel Phiri of the Ndime Emma fame upon which he assumed name Paul Fashion.

As Paul headed to his place in Kamwala South after locking his shop around Lusaka’s Downtown area on Wednsday evening, he was attacked near the rail line.

It is this attack that led to his death and was buried at Memorial Park yesterday after an emotional church service.

According to a family representative that addressed mourners, before dying on Saturday afternoon, Paul revealed that his attackers injected him with a substance.

The family representative said Paul’s revelation was confirmed by postmortem report that found that he died of a poisonous substance.

Paul’s family, friends and clients that included Mwizukanji gathered at the Heroes Stadium to bid their goodbyes to the young businessman.

His broken mother, a widow gave a moving tribute saying Paul’s death had devastated her.

“You had a heart of gold, a calm personality and whenever you spoke, we all listened because you reasoned with wisdom,” Paul’s mother said in a tribute read on her behalf.

“I will not heal or forget how you have died. But am happy you chose the right path on earth. Rest in peace my child, utushe muchibote,” she said.

And his immediate younger brother described him as a people person who never wanted a visitor to leave and recalled their moments together in Grade 1 and when they joined Boys Brigade together.

He remembered his brother for his generosity and human nature of containing anyone that he crossed paths with.

“Everyone knew that when you left, you had not yet fulfilled your life mission. ‘let us try again’ was your motto and it has remained ours now,” brother said.

Pastor Coby Moyo who was his spiritual guide described Paul as a quiet person that never talked a lot, and dedicated his time to church and hustling.

As the people behind the death of Paul and their motive remain unknown, it is the prayer of his family members and friends that the murders are caught.

Pictures and story by Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba