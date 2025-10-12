PAUL KABUSWE’S ATTACK AGAINST SC JOHN SANGWA



It is disappointing, though not surprising, that Paul Kabuswe has chosen to insult rather than engage with the ideas of State Counsel John Sangwa, a man whose courage, intellect, and consistency continue to shake the foundations of a failed political order.





When a government minister resorts to mocking accents instead of addressing substance, it is clear that he has run out of ideas. Kabuswe’s outburst is not a show of confidence it is a confession of fear.





The UPND camp is trembling because John Sangwa represents something they have long abandoned principled leadership, constitutional order, and accountability.





Let me remind Paul Kabuswe that Zambians are tired of career politicians who believe leadership is their birthright. The people are ready to rally behind men and women who speak truth to power, not those who insult their intelligence with arrogance and cheap political theatrics and boot leaking, like you iwe Paul Kabuswe, insoni ebuntu.





Kabuswe himself understands the power of local support. His campaign in Chililabombwe was funded by hardworking businessmen and women who believed in him only for him to abandon them soon after taking office.





Yet today, he dares to belittle Zambians who wish to support a man of integrity. Kabuswe’s hypocrisy speaks louder than his words.





Zambians will fund SC John Sangwa not because they are wealthy, but because they are ready to reclaim their country from those who have sold its dignity for political survival.



This movement is not about money it is about restoring national pride, reviving justice, and putting the law above politics.





Kabuswe, instead of mocking accents, return to your constituency and deliver the development you promised. Because while you are busy insulting those who challenge your boss, the people of Chililabombwe are still suffering.





They do not have water not just from their taps, but even from water bowsers, as if Chililabombwe has been turned into a refugee camp.



They are still waiting for decent jobs, especially from the very mines you boast about having reopened, and for proper roads, not the token projects done under corporate social responsibility by ZMAT.





ZMAT is reaping billions from our Kasumbalesa border post, yet mocking our people with a mere 10 kilometres of roadworks a shameful comparison to what they are extracting from our district.





The truth is simple SC John Sangwa does not need foreign funding to stand he has the hearts and minds of the Zambian people. And that, Paul Kabuswe, is something no amount of money, noise, or arrogance can buy.





I even wonder where Paul Kabuswe is garnering the courage and audacity to talk about SC John Sangwa. It is quite evident that Sangwa has sent shivers through Community House and the UPND camp.



Simpamba Abraham

Independent MP Candidate Chililabombwe Constituency

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu! 🫵