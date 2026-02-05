Former United Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has reportedly been omitted from Monaco’s Champions League squad for the second half of the season.

Pogba, 32, joined the club last June in an attempt to resurrect his career following an 18-month doping ban.

However, the Frenchman initially struggled with various niggling injuries and his attempts to get back to full fitness, having not played a competitive match in two years.

Pogba did eventually return to action on November 22 for his first appearance in 811 days, coming on late in a 4-1 defeat by Rennes, and he made two more substitute appearances against PSG and Brest.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Pogba has now been left out of Monaco’s Champions League squad for the second half of the campaign as he continues to struggle with the issue.

Monaco will take on PSG in the knockout round play-offs later this month, and Pogba, alongside Mohammed Salisu and Takumi Minamino, have been taken out of the squad, with UEFA rules allowing clubs to register three new players for the knockout stages.